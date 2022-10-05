Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

