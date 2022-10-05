Head-To-Head Survey: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and Freight Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $773.91 million 2.98 $73.86 million $1.60 25.57 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.0% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 7.72% 15.80% 8.22% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company was formerly known as Hudson Capital Inc. and changed its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Freight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

