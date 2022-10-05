Head to Head Survey: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.76 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.28 Kirkland’s $558.18 million 0.08 $22.03 million ($1.23) -2.87

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% Kirkland’s -2.64% -9.99% -1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and Kirkland’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 Kirkland’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 272.77%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.20%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Kirkland’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 361 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

