Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Financial Survey

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.61% 22.68% 7.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 9 6 0 2.24

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 373.77%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ubiquiti pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 11.04 $378.66 million $6.12 50.50 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.77 $2.65 billion $0.77 8.17

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Ubiquiti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

