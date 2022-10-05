Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target at $10.64

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

