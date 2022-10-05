Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

