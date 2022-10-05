Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

