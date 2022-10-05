Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $602.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.