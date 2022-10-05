The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

AES stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

