Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,621,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

