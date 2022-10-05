Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

