UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
UTStarcom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.