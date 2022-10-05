UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.