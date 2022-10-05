Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

WDC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

