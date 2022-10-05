VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
