VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

