Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $174.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.