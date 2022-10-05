BHP Group’s (BHP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($27.05).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,337 ($28.24) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,819.60 ($21.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a market cap of £118.28 billion and a PE ratio of 673.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,282.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,463.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

