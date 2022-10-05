TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.