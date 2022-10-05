TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
