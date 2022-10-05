Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

