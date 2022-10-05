Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

