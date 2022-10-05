United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

