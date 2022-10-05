Investors Purchase Large Volume of Logitech International Put Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,120 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,953 put options.

Logitech International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

