Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

