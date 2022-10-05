Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $37.75

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

RNLSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.83 on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

