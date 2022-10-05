Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kering Trading Up 5.7 %

EPA KER opened at €480.50 ($490.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €521.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €515.60. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

