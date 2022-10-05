DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.24 $78.11 million $0.53 17.19 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 1.91 $42.31 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.07%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 252.33%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.