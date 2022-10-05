KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $19.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.25.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.93. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

