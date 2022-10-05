Financial Analysis: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) versus Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $151.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $3.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Credicorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Credicorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.62 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.46 $923.39 million $11.66 11.45

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 21.40% 13.60% 1.48%

Summary

Credicorp beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

