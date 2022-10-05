Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €53.05 ($54.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 52-week high of €87.25 ($89.03). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.31 and its 200 day moving average is €62.23.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

