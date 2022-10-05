Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.1 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.38 ($63.65) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.34 and a 200 day moving average of €61.90.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.