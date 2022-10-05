Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Whitbread Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,478 ($29.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,800.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,563.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,650.14. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

