Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
LON:HSW opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £85.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.64.
About Hostelworld Group
See Also
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.