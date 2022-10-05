Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:HSW opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £85.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.64.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

