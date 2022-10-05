Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

FLTR opened at £105.90 ($127.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £148.35 ($179.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,965.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,047.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

