UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 99.85 ($1.21) on Tuesday. UP Global Sourcing has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.18 million and a PE ratio of 998.50.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

