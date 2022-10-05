Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Rises By 12.2%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 944,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.