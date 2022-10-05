PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,970.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $291,958 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

