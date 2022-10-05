Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 158,953 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

