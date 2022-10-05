Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Rises By 12.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

