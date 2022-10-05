Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Maximus Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Maximus has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maximus Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Maximus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
