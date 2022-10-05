Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $178.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.30.

NYSE NSC opened at $223.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.03. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

