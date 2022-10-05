Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 799,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Canon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Canon has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Canon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

