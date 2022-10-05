Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 799,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Canon has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
