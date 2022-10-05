Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.24. Chase shares last traded at $87.74, with a volume of 16,274 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at about $924,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

