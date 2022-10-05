Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

