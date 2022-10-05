Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of SMG opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

