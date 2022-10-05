Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
CDROW stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
