Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDROW stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

