Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $263.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.92.

MCO stock opened at $261.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $242.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

