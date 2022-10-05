Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 11,960,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

