Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

JGGCU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $13,059,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $12,987,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $11,557,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $6,533,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $6,533,000.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.