Short Interest in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Rises By 12.2%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $237.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.69. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.20.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

