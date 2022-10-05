Morgan Stanley Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $281.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $261.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $242.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

