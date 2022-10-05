AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Price Performance

AMVMF stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $46.40.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

(Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

