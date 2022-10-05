TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
TORC Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.
TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
